Tuesday, November 28, 2023 – Paris Hilton revealed her family found out she and Carter Reum had welcomed a second child when she presented her newborn daughter London to them before Thanksgiving dinner.

While appearing on Live with Kelly and Mark on Monday, Nov. 27, she told Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, “My Thanksgiving was amazing. Of course, that’s when I surprised the whole family with London.”

Hilton then recalled how her husband, Carter Reum ushered their families into the living room “around 5 o’clock,” telling them they had “a surprise.”

“Everyone thought a magician was coming,” she shared. “Like, we have a performer coming in. So everyone’s all excited.”

“Then, I [walked] in just holding like a pink blanket with a baby, and everybody was sitting there like, ‘What?!’”

Paris then added, “Everyone was just — they couldn’t believe it. It was the best Thanksgiving I’ve ever had in my life.”

As a mom of two, Paris told Consuelos and Ripa that she is “in heaven.”

“I just feel like my life is so complete, I just feel so at peace and excited and grateful for everything in my life — my husband and my two little babies.”

Hilton, 42, also told “Today” co-anchors Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager that no one in their families knew she and Reum were expecting a second child together — until Thanksgiving.

“The only people who knew were, obviously, Carter, and my mom [Kathy Hilton] and my sister [Nicki Hilton],” she said. “My parents did not know when it was happening but knew it was going to happen.”

After telling their families Thursday, Paris announced the good news on social media the next day.

Paris took a similar approach when she welcomed her 10-month-old son, Phoenix, via surrogate.

In a preview clip of “Paris In Love” Season 2, the reality star presented her mom, Kathy, with her newborn son, saying she got her a “surprise.”

“This is your grandson,” Paris told Kathy in the throwback footage.

Amid tears, Kathy, 64, asks her daughter whether she was “serious.”