Friday, November 24, 2023 – Paris Hilton has left her fans surprised after announcing she is now a proud mother of two beautiful children

The American media personality and businesswoman, 42, shared the happy news on Thanksgiving day by posting a pink baby outfit with the name ‘London’ before revealing the gender and name of her little one.

‘Thankful for my baby girl,’ the heiress wrote in the caption of the image.

This is her second child with husband Carter Reum, 42. The pair welcomed son Phoenix via surrogate in January.

Paris and Carter wed in November 2021 after more than two years of dating.