Sunday, November 19, 2023 – Rapper and songwriter, Pardison Fontaine has reacted to ex-girlfriend, Megan Thee Stallion’s allegation of cheating which she passed off in a recent song she released.

Fontaine responded to the allegation in a song titled “THEE PERSON” and he explicitly mentioned her by name, while also taking jabs at her character which he claimed he observed in the aftermath of their relationship.

He suggested that Megan is a troubled person and further asked her to take a look at herself in the mirror. He referenced her time with singer, Tory Lanez before their 2020 incident as well as other guys he heavily implied she might have slept with, despite her telling him she didn’t sleep with them, to his face.

The couple quietly broke up earlier this year, with Meg recently hanging out with a famous soccer star.