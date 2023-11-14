

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 – South Mugirango Member of Parliament and National Assembly Majority Whip, Slyvanus Osoro, has reportedly revamped his security.

Osoro was spotted being guarded by a highly trained white man believed to be part of his security detail during a recent function.

Osoro and Kisii Governor Simba Arati are currently engaged in a supremacy battle that turned ugly a few days ago after one of Arati’s close allies was reportedly abducted and murdered by a gang associated with Osoro.

See photos.

