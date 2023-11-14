Join our WhatsApp channel for the latest and juiciest Gossip, Entertainment, Videos, Politics, News, Features, Lifestyle and much more, go... HERE>>>
Tuesday, November 14, 2023 – South Mugirango Member of Parliament and National Assembly Majority Whip, Slyvanus Osoro, has reportedly revamped his security.
Osoro was spotted being guarded by a highly trained white man believed to be part of his security detail during a recent function.
Osoro and Kisii Governor Simba Arati are currently engaged in a supremacy battle that turned ugly a few days ago after one of Arati’s close allies was reportedly abducted and murdered by a gang associated with Osoro.
See photos.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
