Tuesday, November 14, 2023 – Ugunja Member of Parliament, Opiyo Wandayi, has urged Energy Cabinet Secretary, Davis Chirchir, to step down before former Prime Minister Raila Odinga unveils scandals in the fuel sector.

Speaking at St. James ACK Church in Vihiga county on Monday, Opiyo, the Minority leader in Parliament, criticized Chirchir for being unable to address the rising fuel cost.

Wandayi urged Chirchir and other busy bodies in the Energy Ministry to start packing since Raila Odinga’s dossier would expose them badly.

“People are lamenting about the cost of living. The other day, I heard a government CS indicate that fuel prices would hit Sh 300 per litre.

“Yesterday, Baba said he’d reveal all the scandalous activity in the oil importation.

“I want to call the corrupt leaders in that sector, led by the Energy CS, to start packing,” Wandayi said.

Raila on Friday said he will release a dossier this week to show how senior government officials led by Ruto himself are pocketing billions of shillings by raising fuel prices.

The Kenyan DAILY POST