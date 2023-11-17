

Friday, November 17, 2023 – Controversial media personality and Joho’s ex-lover, Betty Kyallo, is reportedly dating city land-grabber and ‘wash wash’ kingpin, Peter Munene alias Munene Sonko.

Peter is the mastermind of a powerful cartel that targets elderly Kenyans and foreigners with prime properties in Nairobi.

On 18th January 2023, he was caught red-handed trying to grab land from an elderly mzungu in Karen.

He invaded the multi-million property accompanied by some goons disguised as police officers.

Munene reportedly works in cahoots with rogue land officials at city hall and in the Ministry of Lands.

He has several cases related to land fraud and is also said to be involved in the illegal business of printing fake dollars, popularly known as “wash wash’’.

According to blogger Edgar Obare, Betty Kyallo is dating the flashy land-grabber but they prefer to keep their relationship under wraps.

A few months ago, Betty revealed in an interview that she was dating.

However, she said that she won’t introduce her man to the public anytime soon since most of her publicized relationships end up flopping.

Below are photos of the flashy land-grabber that Betty is dating.

