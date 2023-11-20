Monday, November 20, 2023 – Fake oil tycoon Anne Njeri Njoroge has opened up on high-profile government officials she interacted with when the Ksh17 billion oil consignment was held at the port.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Njeri, who is embroiled in the multibillion scandal, explained that she had been in the business for over 30 years.

According to her narration, Njeri met with officials from the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) who enquired whether she had a license to import the oil.

It was at this point she was directed to meet with Energy Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir.

When she allegedly met with Chirchir, she was informed that the fuel belonged to someone else.

While at Chirchir’s office, Njeri claimed that she met with Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi, who said he was representing the big man, (President William Ruto).

“I was told that Sudi was there to listen in on the meeting and report back to State House,” Njeri disclosed.

Njeri also revealed that while she was abducted, she received death threats for claiming ownership of the 100,000 metric tonnes of fuel.

The businesswoman spoke while in hiding as she awaits to appear before the National Assembly to shed more light on the matter.

The Ksh17 billion oil deal has been the talk of town with CS Chirchir and his Transport counterpart Kipchumba Murkomen being implicated in the saga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST