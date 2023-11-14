

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna, has said the Orange Party will not give nomination tickets to lawmakers who are closely working with President William Ruto’s government.

Speaking on Monday when they launched the party registration drive at Mbita stadium in Suba North constituency, Sifuna said they will not give MPs perceived as rebels the party tickets regardless of their popularity on the ground.

He argued that they had betrayed them by solely deciding to work with the Kenya Kwanza administration without the nod of the party leadership.

“Let those rebel MPs know that they will not be handed the party tickets because they have betrayed us. We’re revamping the party to maintain our popularity,” Sifuna said.

Some of the party rebels include Senator Tom Ojienda (Kisumu), MPs Caroli Omondi (Suba South), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Mark Nyamita (Uriri), Felix Odiwuor (Lang’ata) and Paul Abuor (Rongo).

