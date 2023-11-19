Sunday, November 19, 2023 – A nominated Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) senator has accused the party’s secretary general, Edwin Sifuna, of sending goons to strip her naked during a parliamentary group meeting on Friday.

In a social media post on Friday, nominated senator Hezena Lemaletian claimed that Sifuna, who is also the Nairobi County senator, sent goons who beat her and undressed her.

Lemaletian also asserted that if any harm befell her, Sifuna should be held accountable, asserting that she will not be intimidated.

“Today, I was attacked at the ODM PG by goons saying they were sent by Sifuna to beat and strip me naked.

“I am not in ODM bcz of him. I will NEVER please him to stay. ODM upholds Democracy & Gender Non-Discrimination.

“If anything happens to me, he should be solely held responsible.” Lemaletian said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST