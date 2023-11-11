Saturday, November 11, 2023 – An outspoken Member of Parliament affiliated with Azimio has threatened to impeach Interior Coordination Cabinet Secretary, Prof Kithure Kindiki, for increasing marriage certificate charges tenfold.

In a statement on his X Platform on Friday, Mumias East MP Peter Salasya said he is a bachelor and Kindiki is making his life difficult by increasing marriage certificate charges.

Salasya maintained that he would not allow its implementation, adding that until it is presented in parliament, it is null and void.

“It’s now serious business meeting with the president of ECOWAS ….Tell prof CS Kindiki Kithure that am bringing an impeachment motion against him ama awache hizo vitu kwani tataki pia mimi nioe nikuwe na Bibi. And until it’s tabled in the house it’s null and void,” he wrote.

In the gazette of Monday, the government through the Ministry of Interior, increased marriage processing charges for Kenyan spouses 10 times to Sh 50,000 at the Attorney General’s (AG’s) office.

The Kenyan DAILY POST