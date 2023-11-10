Thursday, November 10, 2023 – Former Migori County Governor, Okoth Obado, has revealed what is happening in Luo Nyanza that will come as a big shock to Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga.

Speaking on Thursday after chaos rocked a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) meeting in Migori, Obado told Luo Nyanza to accept the reality that ODM is losing its popularity in the region and has since given way for UDA to thrive.

Obado further condemned the incident, saying that they are building a strong and formidable party despite the intimidation and frustration.

“It is wrong to send young people to disrupt a function. We want this meeting to be peaceful. We want to build a very formidable party. We are not going to impose leaders on people,” Obado stated.

Obado is currently UDA chairman in Migori County and he has launched several party recruitment drives in Luo Nyanza.

The Kenyan DAILY POST