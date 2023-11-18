Thursday, November 16, 2023 – The New York Police Department has revealed that Hip Hop Mogul Diddy is not currently under criminal investigation for sexual assault.

This comes after TMZ reported that the New York Police Department currently has an active case with the name “Sean Combs” listed, Diddy’s birth name.

The NYPD’s filing would have been less than 24 hours after Diddy’s former artist and ex-girlfriend Cassie filed a scathing lawsuit against him.

However, in a follow-up statement, the NYPD told XXL that no such investigation was underway.

“There is no such investigation, at present,” a spokesperson said. “The NYPD always treats allegations of sexual assault and rape extremely seriously, and urges anyone who has been a victim to file a police report so that support and services can be offered to survivors and a comprehensive investigation can be conducted.”

In a lawsuit filed on Thursday, Diddy was accused by Cassie of numerous crimes including, rape, sex trafficking, and physical abuse.