Friday, November 24, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga’s ardent fan, Nuru Okanga, has opened up about how he balanced his active political life and academics.

Speaking during an interview, Okanga revealed the intrigues behind his preparations that saw him excel in this year’s Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE.)

According to him, he had a well-orchestrated plan that worked well in the end, reiterating that he had excelled in the exams.

“A private teacher taught me at night as part of preparation for my examinations. Many people saw me doing politics at Jacaranda Grounds and wondered if I was studying. I would do politics and other activities during the day, but at night, I would focus on my studies,” he stated.

He noted that he had constant fights with his wife who accused him of abandoning his duties in the bedroom to read for KCPE exams.

“Sometimes, I would quarrel with my wife because I had devoted my time to studying instead of having a good time with her. I sometimes put my legs in cold water in a basin to remain alert,” claimed Okanga.

According to the politician, he devoted more time to his studies, two weeks, to the national examinations.

“The teacher kept me engaged in the last two weeks, and I was willing and teachable,” he added.

Okanga had indicated that he was aiming to score between 280 and 300 marks in the examinations, though how he performed in KCPE still needs to be clarified.

The Kenyan DAILY POST