Monday, November 6, 2023 – A Wells Fargo driver disappeared with Ksh94 million which he had been tasked to move to a local bank in the Central Business District (CBD).

The driver was with the firm’s crew commander and the money was meant to be dispatched to a supermarket outlet in Nairobi.

According to reports, the incident happened at 6.00 a.m.

The duo dumped the vehicle that they had used to collect money from the security firm’s vault before disappearing.

Preliminary reports indicate that the vehicle was dumped in Nairobi’s South C estate before the suspects vanished.

Detectives who rushed to the scene found the abandoned vehicle with no trace of the cash.

According to the police, the heist was pre-planned since the suspects sneaked out of the firm’s headquarters without a police escort as per the norm.

The Administration Police (AP) officers who were meant to escort them were the first to raise the alarm.

After the AP officers raised the alarm, the investigation manager for the firm reported the matter to Akila Police Station in Lang’ata.

The case has since been taken up by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Security firms offer cash-in-transit services to banks and businesses that handle outsized transactions. APs offer escort services to secure the money.

