Monday, November 20, 2023 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s remarks about the incompetence of the Kenya Kwanza government have not gone down well with President William Ruto’s allies.

Senior United Democratic Alliance (UDA) leaders, led by National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah and his Senate counterpart Aaron Cheruiyot, are demanding Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka to tell Uhuru to come clean on alleged plunder during his tenure.

The two leaders claimed that Uhuru decided to make a public appearance in Mwingi yesterday after learning that Ichung’wah was planning to kickstart the process of setting up a State Capture Commission.

Coincidentally, the two leaders are part of the National Dialogue Committee (NADOC) co-chaired by Kalonzo and Ichung’wah.

“It is time we had a candid discussion (in public) with Uhuru Kenyatta on the economy, the effects of State capture on the economy, and the mess we are sorting in this Country’s economy. Please get him on stage,” Ichung’wah told Kalonzo.

Ichung’wah added that he was grateful Kalonzo had brought the former President back to the political scene.

He explained that this was the only way that Kenyans would be able to know the truth about how much taxpayers’ money was plundered during Uhuru’s presidency.

Agreeing with his National Assembly counterpart and fellow NADOC member, Cheruiyot remarked that the Kenya Kwanza administration was on course to recover looted public resources.

He explained that the only reason Uhuru came back into the limelight was to sabotage the proposed State Capture Commission.

“I agree with Kenyans telling us to slow down on taxation and go hard on recovering what’s stashed abroad first,” Cheruiyot stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST