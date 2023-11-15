

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has expressed confidence that the ongoing coffee reforms will succeed.

Speaking when he held a briefing with the coffee stakeholders led by the cabinet secretary Ministry of Cooperatives and Micro, small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) on disbursement of the additional coffee cherry advance revolving fund, Gachagua remains positive that the reforms will materialize and the farmers will soon enjoy the much-deserved returns.

“These reforms must succeed and must go on. And that is why we convinced the cabinet to set aside Sh4 billion. We will continue enhancing it. We need to work together,” DP Rigathi said.

The meeting is the final of a series of consultation meetings held before the release of the Coffee Cherry Advance revolving fund.

The government has prioritized coffee reforms as a key strategy to revitalize the coffee sector and increase production and productivity.

”This thing we must win because nothing has changed the soil is the same. We are determined and we are not letting go. This thing will bring it back to where it was in the 70’s. Hakuna kizuri itapatikana rahisi. It is not easy but we are determined,” DP Rigathi said.

The meeting deliberated on the administration of the enhanced Coffee Cherry Advance Revolving Fund.

Chelugui on his part hailed the government of President William Ruto for giving coffee farmers Sh4 billion, saying the money, in addition to the existing 2.74 billion shillings, has gone a long way to enhance interest and farmers are happy.”

Already the coffee bill has gone through the first reading in the Senate in line with the government’s push to have the reforms anchored in law.

