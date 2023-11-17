Thursday, November 16, 2023 – Spyro has disclosed that a number of people wish him dead and he shared evidence to back his claim.

The Only Fine Girl singer shared a message he received from an X user after he shared a tribute post to Oladips.

The X user told Spyro,

“It’s you next!!! Ozuor.”

Spyro added that he gets such messages all the time but he is not bothered because he believes in the power of God.

See below.

