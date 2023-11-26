Sunday, November 26, 2023 – University of Nairobi lecturer, Mikai Aketch, has sparked reactions after he wrote a message calling out his jealous colleagues who started congratulating him after he was promoted to a full professor.

The same colleagues frustrated him as he was fighting hard to become a professor.

He pointed out one of his colleagues called Winnie Kamau and said she was the worst of them all.

“I will not pretend here to accept any so-called congratulations from individuals who stood by and cheered while I was being oppressed.

“You know yourselves, I don’t fake. Please keep your fake messages of congratulations to yourselves,” part of his message read.

