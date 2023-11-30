Thursday, November 30, 2023 – In a move to ensure compliance, President William Ruto has blacklisted Kenyans without the new Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) from getting some government services.

Kenyans who fail to register for SHIF are set to miss out on 11 key government services such as registration of marriage and issuance of Driving Licenses (DLs).

In the regulations published by Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha, Kenyans will be mandated to enter the new health insurance scheme.

Proof of registration will be required when accessing government services such as student loans from the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), government jobs, motor vehicle registration services, and the acquisition of tax compliance certificates among others.

Other services included in the list were passport and travel document acquisition, registration of businesses, and procurement of goods and services.

Those who miss out on the registration will also miss out on purchasing and selling property and getting government assistance and subsidies.

In order to mitigate any lapses in the enforcement of these regulations, all institutions will be required to prove that they indeed check if someone is registered before offering the services.

The check-before-service requirements will also be listed in the service charters of the various institutions.

Upon registration, Kenyans will be required to make monthly payments for the insurance.

Employed Kenyans will part with 2.75 per cent of their gross monthly pay as Kenyans in the informal settlement will be required to pay the same rate for their monthly household income.

Unemployed Kenyans who are above the age of 25 years will also pay Ksh300 monthly.

Vulnerable families will have their insurance paid for by the government.

