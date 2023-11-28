Tuesday, November 28, 2023 – A man calling himself John-Paul Ugwu has said that only bad women fight against polygamy.
“No good woman would ever fight against polygamy because they know they would always be the apple of their husbands’ eyes. The bad ones always fight polygamy because they know that Otilo for them when it happen,” he wrote on Monday.
