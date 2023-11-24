Friday, November 24, 2023 – President William Ruto has moved to ensure that no one evades paying taxes.

In a move to ensure tax compliance, Ruto, through Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndungu, published the Tax Procedures (Electronic Tax Invoice) Regulations and the Income Tax (Turnover Tax) Regulations, 2023 which target businesses in the country.

In the new regulations, the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) will be able to monitor businesses’ inventory.

Notably, all businesses will be required to capture all items sold, including specifying whether the stock was procured locally or imported.

“The taxpayer shall notify the Commissioner in writing within 30 days before the closure of business indicating records of current stock.

“In case there is transfer of stock upon closure of business, the taxpayer shall notify the Commissioner in writing the stock, quantity and their levels,” read the regulations in part.

On the other hand, invoices will also be generated on the system.

The invoices will also need to bear the KRA PIN of the registered system user, the time and date of issuance, and the serial number of the invoice.

The buyer’s KRA PIN or details identifying the buyer, the total gross amount, and the total tax amount will also be indicated.

Under the new regulations, businesses with an annual income between Ksh1 million to Ksh25 million will be liable to a turnover tax which is set at 3 per cent.

Those exempted from these provisions include those with rental income, those who have withholding tax as a final tax, and money generated from professional and training fees.

Late filing of the tax returns while delays in paying the tax attract a penalty of 5 per cent of the due tax.

