Friday, November 17, 2023 – The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has directed that all taxes made through mobile money will be channeled through the government pay bill 222222.

In a statement, KRA noted that the change was made in light of President William Ruto’s directive to consolidate the collection of government revenue.

The taxman indicated that the directive would take effect immediately.

“Taxpayers are further advised to use the Payment Registration Number (PRN) or the Ref. Number on the Payment Slips generated from KRA Business Systems: iTax, ICMS, EGMS, and KESRA IStudent as the account number when making tax payments via mobile money.

“For further information, please call our Contact Centre,” read the statement in part.

Kenyans can reach out to KRA officials to make inquiries through 020-4-999-999 or 0711-099-999. Inquiries can also be made through the KRA email: callcentre@kra.go.ke.

How to make the payment on the mobile money platform;

1. Enter PayBill number 222222

2. Enter the PRN (payment registration number) as the account number

3. Key in the amount as indicated on the PRN

4. Enter your PIN and click send

Alternatively, one can use the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) *222#

1. Dial *222#

2. Select Pay KRA bill option

3. Enter the E-slip (PRN) number

4. Select payment mode as M-Pesa

5. Enter M-Pesa PIN and complete the rest of the process.

The Kenyan DAILY POST