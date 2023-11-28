Tuesday, November 28, 2023 – Popular social media influencer and philanthropist, Derrick Mbugua, came to the rescue of a lady he met at Kahawa Sukari at night being forced by a man to go and sleep with him.

The man reportedly bought the lady chicken worth Ksh 670 at KFC and insisted that she must go and sleep with him in a lodging.

He started dragging her and threatening her when she turned down his sexual advances, creating a scene.

He demanded that she pay back the Ksh 670 that he spent to buy her chicken or sleep with him.

Derrick came to the rescue of the lady, who said she was a single mother and paid a boda boda rider to ferry her home.

“Met this guy hapo kahawa sukari pulling this lady and giving her serious threats because she refused to go with him “kwa room” after he bought her KFC chicken worth 670ksh …

“The guy was insisting the lady pay back his 670 ksh or she accepts to be eaten in the room.

“We managed to get the lady a boda boda and she went home,” he wrote.

