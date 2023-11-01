Wednesday, November 1, 2023 – Embattled Pastor Ezekiel Odero is not off the hook yet despite the court setting him free.

This is after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) refused to let go of the investigations over the Shakahola massacre.

In a statement last night, DPP stated that Pastor Ezekiel is still under the microscope of the prosecution’s investigations over his links to the Shakahola massacre.

He dismissed media reports, noting that investigations were still ongoing and that no case against the man of the cloth had been terminated.

The statement was in response to media reports which had hours earlier indicated that the case linking Pastor Ezekiel to the deaths was closed, and the Judiciary ordered his Ksh1.5 million bail refunded.

Media reports had earlier in the day claimed that Odero was set free after the ODPP decided to drop all investigations against him.

Some outlets even quoted the prosecution’s submissions in court and a ruling that ordered the file to be closed after completion of investigations.

