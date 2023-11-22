Wednesday, November 22, 2023 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General, Cleophas Malala has accused former President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga of being behind the Sh 17 billion fuel consignment at the port of Mombasa.

In a statement on Tuesday, Malala said it was Uhuru and Raila Odinga who imported the fuel from Turkey using Anne Njeri.

According to him, the Sh 17 billion involved were proceeds of grand theft in the sunset days of Uhuru’s administration.

Malala asserted that Uhuru’s recent appearance in public after months of absence was motivated by the emergence of the saga.

The former Kakamega County Senator concluded that Raila and Uhuru were the persons of interest in the oil drama since they used the infamous handshake to monopolise the oil sector.

“Raila started speaking immediately when the Njeri saga came out. At the same time, Uhuru came out.

“When we’re going into the elections, Sh 16.9 billion went missing. They changed the money to dollars and stuffed it in their companies outside Kenya. They then used it to order the oil, they were to divide the proceeds out of the sale,” Malala stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST