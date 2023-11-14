Tuesday, November 14, 2023 – A new twist has emerged in the mysterious disappearance of Anne Njeri, the businesswoman who went missing after recording a statement with DCI for importing oil worth Sh17 billion.

This is after the government of President William Ruto denied ever knowing Anne Njeri or even dealing with her.

In a statement, Ruto’s government, through the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), refuted reports suggesting that Njeri imported 100,000 metric tons of oil worth Ksh 17 billion.

The authority dismissed the authenticity of the document doing rounds on social media which allegedly shows that the huge consignment of oil belongs to the missing businesswoman.

According to KPA, for fuel imports, all relevant government agencies are required to adhere to the existing government-to-government fuel deal signed between Kenya and Gulf countries.

Consequently, KPA makes prior checks to ensure that the shipper, which in most cases are oil marketing companies appointed by the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum and the consignee are licensed by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) and nominated by the appointed international oil marketer.

For the case in question, the ship carrying 93,460.46 Metric Tonnes of oil, under 4 bills left Samref Terminal in Saudi Arabia on 26th September, made several stops, and finally departed for Mombasa on September 30, 2023.

As such, according to KPA, several discrepancies have been noted.

A discrepancy was also noted in the dates of loading consignment and the day of docking in comparison to the ones issued by KPA. The arrival dates also differ.

The origin of the consignment also differs with the Authority now stating that it came from Yanbu in Saudi Arabia and not from Jeddah.

The Kenyan DAILY POST