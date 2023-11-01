Wednesday, November 1, 2023 – Brian Mwenda has sensationally claimed that he works for international law firms including one in the United States.

Speaking during an interview, Mwenda stated that he works as a legal consultant in five international law firms.

Apart from the US, Mwenda indicated that one of the law firms is based in Europe with the other three based in the African continent including Tanzania, Ghana, and Nigeria.

However, he did not indicate the exact names of the law firms he was consulting for.

As a consultant, he noted that his work entailed going to court and performing legal-related activities for clients.

“I am a legal consultant. I have three African law firms that I am consulting for. There is another one in Europe and another in the US,” he stated.

“I have just been helping people to the best of my abilities in accordance with the Constitution. As a legal consultant, you go to court, consult and confer legal acuity but there is a limit to it.

When quizzed about his academic credentials, he noted that he would address the matter once the Directorate of Criminal Investigations completes its investigations and the court pronounces itself on the matter.

On the other hand, he maintained that he would venture into politics in the future and contest for an elective seat in the 2027 General Election.

He added that he was receiving support from politicians, including former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and other government officials.

Mwenda is currently facing charges of identity theft and falsifying documents and is out on Sh200,000 cash bail.

The case will be heard on November 7.

