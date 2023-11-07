Tuesday, November 7, 2023 – Rapper Nelly has revealed that he is making efforts to have a baby with singer Ashanti after they rekindled their romance.

He made this known on Instagram after she surprised him with his dream car on his birthday.

An Instagram user advised him to get Ashanti pregnant and Nelly said he is working on it.

The musical collaborators dated on and off for about 11 years before breaking up in 2013.

They rekindled their romance months ago but only confirmed it in September 2023.