Tuesday, November 14, 2023 – A young man who has embraced polygamy is trending after he married two ladies, who happen to be best friends.
One of the ladies posted photos flaunting their husband and captioned them,” This man married me and my best friend,”
She continued,” One day I will tell you how we met this man,”
See photos and reactions from X-users.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>