Tuesday, November 28, 2023 – Superstar basketballer, LeBron James has been handed the heaviest defeat of his NBA career after the Philadelphia 76ers defeated LA Lakers 138-94 win over the LA Lakers on Monday night, November 27.

In the match, LeBron scored 18 points while setting the all-time league record for minutes played.

The 38-year-old surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s previous record when he crossed the 66,298-minute mark at Wells Fargo Center. Despite his individual performance, his team still failed to claim victory.

LeBron and the Lakers were beaten by 44 points in Philadelphia, which goes down as the most lopsided defeat of his legendary 20-year career.

Before Monday’s thrashing against the Sixers, his heaviest loss came back in 2019 when Los Angeles went down 42 points in a 136-94 pasting against the Indiana Pacers.

Joel Embiid was the man behind James’ biggest-ever NBA defeat as he recorded the sixth triple-double of his career with 30 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists to help Philadelphia to victory.