Tuesday, October 31, 2023 – A pastor is trending on Twitter because of her advice to single women.

A snippet of the pastor’s preaching is being circulated as her message gets dissected on social media.

In the video, the pastor is seen talking to single women about attracting a man.

She told women to make themselves friendly and go out more often.

She then advised them against wearing their natural hair.

She suggested wigs instead and added that natural hair does not attract men.

She began in the video, “Bible says he that will have friends must first show himself friendly. You’re squeezing your face, ‘nobody is calling me’ but this is how your face is.”

She continued: “Friday night, you’re at home, Monday, you’re at home, Tuesday you’re at home. Instead of you to be smiling, be shining your teeth anywhere you are. When your friends are hanging out, say, ‘I’m coming’. When your colleagues are going to one say, ‘maybe that’s where my husband will be. Let me dress up and join them’. Show yourself friendly and then you will have friends.”

Speaking against natural hair, she said: ‘All of you will be carrying natural hair about. Who natural hair help? OK. Better wear your wig and be doing like this…”

The pastor then proceeded to flip her wig.

“And be flipping it,” she added. “Go and spend that money on hair. Draw your brows, buy lip gloss, look good.”

“Natural hair is not selling market. When you marry you off your wig because you have entered, there’s nothing they can do about it. But before you enter, don’t be caught unfresh. Never. Package yourself well.”

She also advised women to always buy Ashoebi when their friends are getting married and “snatch” their waists when going to friends’ weddings.

Watch her speak in the video below.