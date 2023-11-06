Monday, November 6, 2023 – An outspoken United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Member of Parliament has expressed his anger with the Treasury Ministry after revelations by Controller of Budget, Margaret Nyakang’o that the Ministry has been over-budgeting state officials and other civil servants’ salaries.

Nyakang’o last week revealed that the Treasury under Prof Njuguna Ndungu inflated her salary budget three times, contrary to what she is paid.

Appearing before the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO), Nyakang’o revealed the case was similar to several other government officials.

She says the rot in the National Treasury has partially contributed to the high cost of living in the country.

Reacting to Nyakango revelations, Tetu Member of Parliament Geoffrey Wandeto expressed disappointment that corruption is still deeply rooted in key state offices and in the country at large including the Treasury.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Monday, Wandeto urged investigative agencies led by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Committee, the National Intelligence Service, and also parliament must step up and probe Nyakango’s claims.

Wandeto said Parliament must be on the front line in looking into the stated claims, especially when the house resumes from recess.

“If what Nyakang’o said is true, then it is grief and sad. Corruption, wastage whether official or the mathematical errors in the budget, all those are very saddening and as a country trying to move up the ladder in development, we must work together irrespective of political divide to fight corruption,” Wandeto added.

“The revelations by Nyakang’o should be scrutinized and sent to the Auditor General. We call upon the DCI, the EACC, NIS, the Inspector of State Corporations, and everyone who is mandated in to look how we budgeting and working, including a committee of parliament, to up our games on how we work,” Wandeto said

