Wednesday, November 22, 2023 – Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei was today kicked out of the Senate after he caused drama while Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen was responding to questions from Senators.

Cherargei was directed to walk out of the chambers by Senator Abdul Haji who was chairing the session.

The drama started when Cherargei protested for not being allowed to field a question to the Cabinet Secretary.

He lamented that other Senators were allowed to ask questions despite him being among the first lawmakers to arrive at the chambers.

“The CS has been abusing me at funerals. I am here on behalf of the people of Nandi. This is about the issue of roads,” Cherargei protested as he rose from his seat.

“At this point, I am going to ask you to walk out,” the Chairperson directed.

After the Senator was kicked out, Murkomen noted that Cherargei’s actions contravened the Senate’s standards even as he proceeded with this presentation.

“Thank you, Mr. Speaker. I left this house maintaining a very high level of dignity and I think that should be kept. We trust you,” the CS commented.

Cherargei and Murkomen have been at loggerheads which was exacerbated by a public tiff at a funeral in Nandi on October 27.

Their differences have also played out on social media with Cherargei occasionally calling out Murkomen for his remarks towards him instead of focusing on fixing the roads and solving the problems at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

