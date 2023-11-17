Friday, November 17, 2023 – Sports and Youth Affairs Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba has apologised to Kenyans after KBC Channel 1 failed to air the Harambee Stars vs Gabon 2026 World Cup qualifier game.

The CS had earlier promised that the match would be broadcast live by the state-owned media house.

“Last night @KBCChannel1 let down Kenyan fans with satellite difficulties that occasioned failure to screen the Harambee Stars game vs Gabon in Francisville. We owe Kenyans a sincere, unequivocal, and unambiguous apology for this disappointment. You sure deserve better. POLENI SANA,” the CS posted on his official X social media page.

In addition to Namwamba’s apology, the management of KBC also released a statement stating the same:

“We sincerely apologise to Kenyans for failing to transmit the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match between Gabon and Kenya on 16th November 2023 at 7 PM due to a technical satellite challenge.

“Kindly note that this has been rectified and we look forward to uninterrupted broadcast in the future. KBC, Your True Sports Partner. By Management #KBCniYetu.”

