Tuesday, October 31, 2023 – A hotel guest was attacked after leaving his room naked to confront guests in another room.

It is understood the guest left his room to complain about the noise a group of young men in a nearby room were making.

However, a video shared online shows he left his room without his key and he was locked out as soon as his door closed behind him, leaving him stranded in the corridor.

One of the men from the noisy group then tackled the naked man to the floor before another opened a fire extinguisher and sprayed him.

The video was shared to the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, now X.

The poster captioned it: “This fella came out of his room to complain about the noise and got locked out of his room, why he’s naked I don’t know.”

Watch the video below.

This fella came out of his room to complain about the noise and got locked out of his room, why he’s naked I don’t know 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/H1866TO0vM — JAY (@any_spare) October 27, 2023