Wednesday, November 29, 2023 – A 39-year-old married man who allegedly impregnated his neighbour’s 12-year-old daughter is facing defilement charges contrary to section 8 (1) of the Sexual Offences Act (SOA) of 2006.

Erastus Maingi Kavita, a carpenter in Soweto, Nairobi, is accused of defiling the minor on diverse dates between 2022 and October 24 this year.

He is facing an alternative charge of committing an indecent act with a minor in contravention of section 11 (1) of SOA. Where he is accused of intentionally touching the minor inappropriately.

Kavita was nearly lynched by members of the public after the minor disclosed that he had been defiling her before giving her Sh20 or Sh10.

The minor’s mother suspected all was not well with her daughter after she failed to use the pads she had bought for her and had also noticed changes in her daughter and questioned her.

The minor opened up on how Kavita has been allegedly luring her into his house after the minor’s mother went to work.

He lives with his wife and has been allegedly bringing in the minor to his wife each time his wife is away.

The suspect is said to have been exposing the minor to pornographic videos before allegedly defiling her.

The minor’s mother and her friend informed neighbours who accosted Kavita after finding him in his house with his wife.

He was tortured before being apprehended at Soweto police station where he was arrested.

During investigations, the minor told the police that at times Kavita would pick her up from her mother’s house every morning after her mother left for work, and take her to his house where he defiled her.

She had not informed anyone until her mother began suspecting her.

Kavita denied the charges before Principal Magistrate Erick Mutunga of the Makadara Law Courts and pleaded for lenient bail and bond terms through lawyer Robi Keboye.

Keboye told the court that her client was injured and needed treatment, adding he is a casual labourer living within the jurisdiction of the court and was committed to attending trial.

Kavita was released on a bond of Sh300, 000 and an alternative cash bail of Sh200,000.

The case will be mentioned on December 13, 2023.