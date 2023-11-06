Monday, November 6, 2023 – An unidentified Nairobi slay queen turned up at one of the city clubs pantiless and accidentally exposed her ‘honey pot’ while dancing.

The intoxicated lady was wearing a skimpy dress that exposed her flesh for all to see.

As she was dancing and grinding on her female friend who also looked drunk, she accidentally exposed her ‘honey pot’ to other revellers at the jam-packed club.

Watch the video here Link>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST.