Tuesday, November 14, 2023 – A lady has taken to social media to raise concerns over her security, following claims that a married man identified as George Muraya has been stalking her for months.

She reported the matter at Kileleshwa police station in March 2023 but George reportedly bribed cops and was never arrested.

He even sent two rogue police officers to threaten her brother at gunpoint.

The stalker has forced her to move houses twice but he still follows her wherever she goes.

“Instead of him fending for his wife & kids, he spends all his time organizing how to gang stalk me. Have moved twice & he still follows me. He’s now hiding in a neighbours house just to stalk me,’’ she ranted.

Check out her tweets.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.