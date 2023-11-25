Saturday, November 25, 2023 – A Nairobi woman appeared in court for allegedly attempting to stab her house girl with a knife while accusing her of having an affair with her husband.

Leyla Abdikadir is facing charges of attempting to strike with the intention to cause grievous harm in contravention of section 231 (b) of the Penal Code

She is accused of making a trial to stab Zuhura Isale at her house in South B estate in Nairobi on November 11, 2023.

She allegedly made Ms Isale jump over the windows of the house on the first floor while escaping, before she landed on a balcony.

The complainant is still undergoing treatment after sustaining injuries during the incident.

Trouble broke out after Ms Abdi found Ms Isale serving breakfast to her husband despite having set ground rules in her house, warning the house girl never to serve food to the man of the house.

The suspect is said to have taken a knife and attempted to stab the complainant before she took off.

After realizing that Ms Isale had been seriously injured, Ms Abdi rushed her to a nearby hospital before she was referred to the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) owing to grave injuries she had sustained.

The matter was later reported at the South B police station and the suspect was traced and arrested.

Ms Abdi denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Gerald Mutiso of the Makadara Law Courts and pleaded for lenient bail terms through lawyer Mbungua Munyiri.

She told the court that the complainant is still undergoing treatment and she needs to be available to take care of her.

But Mutiso raised concerns that the statement that the averments amounted to owning up to the offence.

The accused person was released on a bond of Sh200,000 and an alternative cash bail of Sh100,000.

The case will be mentioned on February 19, 2024 before the hearing starts on March 29, 2024.