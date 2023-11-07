Tuesday, November 7, 2023 – The eldest son of a woman has said she deserves the death penalty for killing his father and he wants to watch her execution.

Arjun Singh, now 17, was a key witness to the poisoning and murder of his father, Sukhjit Singh, 34, by his mother Ramandeep Kaur Mann, 38.

Mann, a British mum, plotted the murder with her lover Gurpreet Singh and it has landed the duo behind bars.

Mann is now facing the death penalty in India after she laced a biryani dinner with sedatives before slitting Sukhjit’s throat as he slept.

Arjun, who was aged nine at the time of his father’s death, witnessed the killing.

Speaking of the horror crime which he saw unfold before his eyes, Arjun confirms he wants nothing to do with his murderous mum.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Arjun said: “There are not many children who watch their mother kill their father and then give evidence about it. How do you try and get on with your life after something like this? I’ve had to be very brave and I’m proud of what I’ve done because I’ve got justice for my father.

“My brother and me don’t think of this woman as my mother anymore, she’s evil. We want nothing to do with her. As far as I’m concerned, she stopped being a mother to us the moment she murdered our father.”

Arjun confirmed that he would like to see his mother’s execution carried out. He added that he had “mixed feelings” at the time of the execution order’s announcement.

He said: “I would like to be there when it happens. It doesn’t fill me with fear, in fact, it would give me a lot of satisfaction and relief and I look forward to that day. I would like all my family to be there with me.

“I would like to see with my own eyes that justice for my father has been served. She deserves to hang because she did such an evil thing she did. I had a lot of mixed feelings when I heard about it.

“On one hand I felt relief and that it was right. But I wasn’t happy because I’ve still lost my father, which makes me very sad.”

It was previously reported Mann was facing the death penalty and living in a “living hell” until her execution date.

Mann has maintained her innocence while behind bars at Shahjahanpur District Jail and says she was in shock after being sentenced to death in September 2016. She is currently behind bars after a court ruled she had killed her husband in an attempt to cash in his £2million life insurance.

The 38-year-old described her time in prison, saying: “It’s horrendous, it’s like being in hell – both this prison and the bigger situation that I find myself in. It’s the worst thing that has happened to me. I feel so alone, I haven’t made any friends in here and I just keep myself to myself.”

Mann has since claimed there was “nobody helping me”, and that the British High Commission had left her high and dry.

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson said at the time: “We are supporting a British woman detained in India and are in contact with the Indian authorities.”

Arjun said he has no sympathy for his mother as she has “never shown any remorse and has lied this whole time.”

He added his mum still writes to him and his siblings, but they “tear them up and throw them in the bin.”

The 17-year-old is now studying A levels and hopes to become an engineer. He does not mention the death of his father in front of younger brother Aaron, with the pair now in custody of uncle Kuldip Singh and aunt Kulwinder Kaur following a lengthy court battle.

Mann had argued for custody of the boys following the killing of Sukhjit, but a court ruled they should live with their paternal uncle and aunt.

Mann is now awaiting an execution date, while lover Gurpreet Singh was sentenced to life in prison.