Tuesday, November 7, 2023 – A mother of three, Anita, has cried out for help over her husband’s incessant demand for sex as she doesn’t want to get pregnant again.

According to the woman, she had tried a particular family planning method but it made her bleed for three weeks

“Good afternoon everyone please, I need advice my husband want to have sex with me every blessed night, and I have three kids already with him same for now. I don’t want to get pregnant again because he already have two kids before I meet him, and the two kids he have them with two women. Please help me on what to do,” she wrote in a Facebook group on Monday, November 6.