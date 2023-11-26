Sunday, November 26, 2023 – Botswana polygamous pastor, Seraki Kemmonye Seraki, has celebrated the third wedding anniversary with his second wife, Mpho.

Sharing a photo from the wedding ceremony in a Facebook post on Sunday, November 26, 2023, Seraki revealed that he and his first wife, Kagiso ‘married Mpho.’

“HAPPY 3RD ANNIVERSARY TO US! On this day three years ago, Kagiso and I married my second wife Mpho. Time really flies, it feels like it’s been three months. It’s been a journey and a half! I just want to thank our support structures; family and friends who have been with us from day one, we are here because of you. Through tough times, you were always there for us! To Basadi baka: same time, same place! I love you guys from here to the moon and back,” he wrote.