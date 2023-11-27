Monday, November 27, 2023 – Renowned gospel singer, Mary Lincoln, has refuted claims that she got married to Former Kameme FM presenter, Njogu Wa Njoroge, in a traditional wedding ceremony.

The pair stirred public interest following reports of a traditional ceremony in 2020, attended by media personalities and celebrities.

Njogu wa Njoroge also hosted a colorful birthday celebration for the songstress in 2021, further fueling speculation about their relationship.

Speaking during a candid interview on Kameme FM, she dismissed any claims of a union with Njogu Wa Njoroge.

According to her, her dad has not received dowry from any man.

“I saw those traditional wedding photos, but my question is, are there no events you attend and find yourself wearing similar outfits? I later came to learn that people were saying I was married. My dad has not received any dowry from any man,” she said.

It is alleged that Njogu Wa Njoroge parted ways with Mary Lincoln in February this year after her private photos leaked.

