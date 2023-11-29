Wednesday, November 29, 2023 – Renowned political analyst, Prof. Mutahi Ngunyi, has urged members of the Kikuyu community to ‘be nice’ to President William Ruto or they stay out of power for the next 100 years.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Mutahi noted that if Ruto decided to form an alliance with Opposition Leader, Raila Odinga, that would be the end of the Kikuyu community and they would be out of power for the next 100 years.

Mutahi said if Ruto poaches Raila Odinga to be on his side, that will mean that the former Prime Minister will be the Western Kenya political kingpin and this means all Luhya vote, which is the second largest voting bloc will be at Ruto’s chest.

“Dear Kikuyus: Mulembe nation is the second largest voting BLOC in Kenya. And Ruto will mend fences with Raila. If they come together, you will be out of government for 100 years. Be nice to Ruto.

“He has been decent to you. Take it or leave it. The end is near!” Mutahi wrote on his X platform.

