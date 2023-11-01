Wednesday, November 1, 2023 – The Ugandan government has also rejected President William Ruto’s controversial oil deal with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

This is after it vowed never to import fuel from Kenya thanks to Ruto’s controversial oil deal.

Uganda’s Cabinet approved a bill to be tabled in the country’s National Assembly that would cut its reliance on Kenya for fuel imports.

In the proposed bill, the Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC) will be mandated with sourcing and importing petroleum products for oil marketing companies (OMCs) in the country.

In a statement released by the country’s Energy Minister Ruth Nankabirwa Ssentamu, Uganda remarked that the country has in the past months faced costly pump prices and supply challenges following Kenya’s government-government oil deal with Saudi and United Arab Emirates (UAE) firms.

“Despite the price-competitive nature of the Open Tender System in Kenya and its relatively normal supplies, it exposed Uganda to occasional supply vulnerabilities where the Ugandan OMCs were considered secondary whenever there were supply disruptions,” Dr Ssentamu stated.

“These vulnerabilities paused additional challenges, resulting in Uganda receiving relatively costly products and ultimately impacting the retail pump prices.”

According to the minister, Uganda imports 90.0 per cent of its petroleum products through Mombasa Port while the rest comes through Dar es Salaam.

The fuel sold in Uganda is supplied by Kenyan OMCs to their affiliates in the neighbouring country. The minister now wants UNOC to source the products and supply them to local OMCs.

This would be a blow to Kenyan OMCs with outlets in Uganda as they would be forced to take part in a separate import deal with UNOC.

UNOC has also entered a deal with Vitol Bahrain E.C. to help in sourcing and importing oil for the East African country.

The Bahraini company will maintain reserves in Uganda and Tanzania, further cutting the flow of the products through Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST