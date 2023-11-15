

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 – The Government of President Yoweri Museveni has made good its threat against Kenya.

Uganda’s Parliament passed the Petroleum Supply Amendment Bill 2023 which will eliminate Kenyan companies’ dominance in fuel supply in the neighbouring country.

During the debate of the bill, the Energy Committee’s chairperson Emmanuel Otaala explained that the bill would ensure that Uganda does not rely on Kenyan companies that were acting as middlemen.

He explained that the oil used to be imported by international companies, and then sold to Kenyan companies who later supplied them to various petrol stations in Uganda.

Otaala noted that the move was hurting its citizens given that the pump prices would then have to factor in the profits made by the international companies and the Kenyan companies in the process.

Therefore, with the passage of the bill, which now awaits ascension by President Yoweri Museveni, Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC) will be tasked with importing the oil directly from the refineries.

In the new plan, the oil will still be transported through Kenya as has been over the years.

However, the company will also explore new routes for the oil supply. Notably, Museveni revealed that the country will also explore the transportation of oil through Tanzania.

On her part, Uganda’s Energy Minister Ruth Nankabirwa noted that the passing of the bill would be revolutionary for their citizens as it would eliminate the cartel-like nature that had dominated the industry.

The Kenyan DAILY POST