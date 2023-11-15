

Join our WhatsApp channel for the latest and juiciest Gossip, Entertainment, Videos, Politics, News, Features, Lifestyle and much more, go... HERE>>>

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 – Hours after Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen laid the blame on former President Uhuru Kenyatta for the mess witnessed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has concurred with him.

Speaking yesterday, Gachagua attributed the infrastructural challenges at the JKIA to subpar workmanship by contractors and engineers under Uhuru’s administration.

He defended Murkomen’s assertion that rushed renovations during Uhuru’s tenure compromised standards, saying those criticizing Murkomen don’t want the truth to come out.

“I have seen some people castigating him (Murkomen) on what he said about what happened at JKIA, but that is the truth,” Gachagua stated.

“People in this country are allergic to the truth. And quite a number have a problem with me, but there is nothing they can do because the truth is the truth,” he added.

While inaugurating the 30th Engineers of Kenya Convention in Mombasa on Wednesday, the DP also expressed concern about the rising number of unqualified individuals posing as engineers in the country.

He lamented the current state of JKIA, saying it brings shame to the engineering and architecture professions.

“JKIA was done at a massive cost but today, it is a shame to the profession of engineers and architects. Public resources were expended, and when you go there, you feel sorry, yet engineers and architects certified, and on the basis of that certification, payments were made,” he said.

The comments follow a viral video revealing leakage at JKIA, days after a nationwide blackout impacted the airport.

Murkomen, while inspecting Diani Airport yesterday, blamed the previous government for hastily executed renovations, asserting that accountability lies with the engineers and contractors overseeing the flawed work.

The Kenyan DAILY POST