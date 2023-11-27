Monday, November 27, 2023 – Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen has broken his silence after a group of rowdy youths heckled him in Kabarnet, Baringo County.

In a statement on the X platform, the CS said he was in Baringo to support Governor Benjamin Cheboi in the County’s Governor’s Cup

He explained that the finals of the tournament could not be played after a group of youths were angered by their team’s loss.

“The men’s finals were postponed after Baringo Youth FC from Kabarnet, Baringo Central, protested their loss against Chemogoch FC from Mogotio,” the CS said,

“The officials did their best to resolve the matter, but the Baringo central team were not satisfied. Being the home team, and with their fans being more than half of the stadium, it was impossible to proceed with the match.”

The CS went on to clarify the “Ruto Must Go Chants” in an apparent move to say they were not directed at President William Ruto.

“The players and the fans poured their frustrations on FKF officials, especially one Mr. Kenneth Ruto, whom they felt, was not addressing their concerns,” Murkomen explained.

Keneth Ruto is the FKF chairman of the Baringo branch.

The CS expressed hope that the postponed finals will be played, adding that he will return to Baringo for the finals.

“We look forward to the finals in Kapenguria. I believe Governor Cheboi, with the local leaders, will resolve the small matter soon, and we shall return to Baringo to watch the men’s final and award all the winners,” he said.

