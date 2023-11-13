Monday, November 13, 2023 – Murang’a County governor Irungu Kang’ata was forced to intervene and save a local church after National Affordable Housing contractors demolished the premises.

Speaking over the weekend, Kang’ata stated that the contractors brought down the church along with other entities in Muruka, Kandara constituency.

The land was part of parcels identified for President William Ruto’s affordable housing projects in Murang’a.

“It has now come to the attention of the County Government the contractor has demolished the church,” read part of the communique.

“County Government opposes this move and indicates it has alternative and unoccupied pieces of land elsewhere to grant the National Government affordable housing,” he added.

Kang’ata, a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) governor, also advised the contractor sent by the National Government to initiate dialogue with the locals.

“The County continues to urge the two parties, the national Government ministry of housing and the occupants of the piece of land, the church, to commence dialogue to avoid destruction of property,” Kang’ata commented.

In the dialogue, he extended an invite to the occupants of the piece of land, the church that was demolished and the Ministry of Housing.

Earlier on, a section of Murang’a County residents rejected a plan to have an affordable housing program anchored on a 1400-acre contested piece of land.

The residents staked a claim on the land that was ceded by a multi-national fruit company after a protracted court battle.

The Kenyan DAILY POST