Saturday, November 18, 2023 – Mumias East Member of Parliament, Peter Salasya, spent Friday night partying at Quiver Lounge in Kilimani.

Hot bottle girls dressed to kill brought him a bottle of Black Label in style as he enjoyed his night at the Kilimani club.

The vocal MP also marveled at his popularity in Nairobi and claimed that revellers spoilt him with free booze.

“Waaaah kwani watu wa nairobi wananipenda mimi hivi.”

“Ati nikiingia club they can’t allow me buy for myself drinks.”

“They buy for me ati pesa yangu iendelee kufanyia wananchi kazi.”

“I can’t believe I am this popular in Nairobi,’’ he wrote.

A section of his followers advised him not to accept free booze from strangers in clubs and warned him that his political enemies might poison him.

Salysa also met former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko at the club.

Sonko and Salaysa were filmed sharing a light moment in the jam-packed club.

Watch the videos.

